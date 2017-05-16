Wildrose Leader Brian Jean urges Justin Trudeau to keep NEB in Calgary

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean has sent a letter to the prime minister urging him to keep the National Energy Board (NEB) in Calgary.

His letter follows the release of an expert panel’s report Monday on modernizing the NEB.

The report included a recommendation to replace the Calgary-based board with a new, Ottawa-based organization.

READ MORE: National Energy Board should be dismantled: report

It also recommended extending the review process for pipelines from the current 15 months to three years.

Jean said he is troubled by the report that he says seems to suggest that further red tape and delay is necessary within the pipeline review process.

“A decision to have the head of Canada’s pipeline review process anywhere but in Alberta would send a strong signal from the Trudeau government that they do not understand the importance of our province as it relates to energy infrastructure,” said Jean.

READ MORE: New panel reviewing Energy East pipeline voids past decisions

“It would be ill-advised for the Trudeau government to turn its back on the economic engine of our confederation, ” he added.

“It’s clear that the NDP government’s attempt at social license with the federal government has been unsuccessful, but I am hopeful the prime minister will let common sense prevail and keep the NEB effective and based in Calgary.”

The federal government is accepting comments online on the panel recommendations until June 14.