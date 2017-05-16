Quebec floods: New questions raised about Pierrefonds West development

The Quebec floods forced the cancellation of early May consultations for the Pierrefonds West residential development.

Now that the meetings have resumed, environmentalists are demanding officials obtain and use updated flood maps to consider the development’s merits.

With all the flooding, the controversial Pierrefonds West development is coming under scrutiny.

Flooding closed the entire length of l’Anse-à-l’Orme Road in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in Montreal’s West Island.

“We asked for a delay [Monday] in the consultation process, to allow time for the new documents that should be submitted,” said Sue Stacho, who added officials aren’t using up-to-date maps.

“We obviously experienced a really crazy flood and that has to be considered in any future planning of the area.”

Flooding sent gushing water to neighbourhoods previously untouched, but developers insist the project isn’t on a flood plain.

Alison Hackney was at public consultation yesterday re: Pierrefonds West. Wants new floodmaps.

Environmentalists have opposed the project for years, worrying it could have an impact on one of the island’s largest green spaces, l’Anse-à-l’Orme Park.

“If those sponge-like water absorbing fields are replaced by asphalt roads and houses, where will that water go?” asked Alison Hackney, who lives in Senneville.

The next public consultation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday on 1550 Metcalfe St.