Auditor takes aim at RCMP, temporary foreign workers program

Canada’s auditor general says the RCMP is failing to meet the mental health needs of its members due to a lack of resources, poor monitoring and meagre support from supervisors.

Michael Ferguson’s spring batch of audits, tabled today in Parliament, says some RCMP members even reported facing reprisals from supervisors after coming forward with mental health concerns.

Ferguson’s team also set its sights on the government’s controversial temporary foreign workers program, where they found oversight problems that led to lower-paid international workers taking jobs that could have been filled by out-of-work Canadians.

As a result, the report says the program could be having an unintended impact on the economy by suppressing wages and discouraging capital investment and innovation.

Ferguson also singles out the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Global Affairs, Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Health Canada and Public Services and Procurement for not doing enough to protect against fraud.

As well, neither the Canada Border Services Agency nor Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada are sufficiently monitoring or evaluating the controls they have in place to mitigate the risk of corruption among agents and officials.