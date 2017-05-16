Man jumps from 3rd-storey window to avoid fire in downtown Montreal

A man survived a third-storey jump from his window to avoid flames downtown early Tuesday morning.

The Montreal fire department responded to a call at a rooming house on de Bullion Street around 2 a.m.

A deep fryer is being blamed as the cause of the fire, which broke out on the first floor. The blaze quickly spread through the building.

Six people were taken to hospital to be treated for various injuries, four for smoke inhalation, one for glass-related injuries and the man who sustained injuries during his jump from the third-storey window.

“It was a three-alarm fire that moved quickly from the first floor to the third by the main stairwell,” said Montreal fire department chief Benoît Martel.

“We can credit functioning smoke detectors and a quick first response by the firefighters for saving lives in this fire.”

The man who jumped from the third storey was unconscious at the time of the report, and there was no information on the extent of his injuries.