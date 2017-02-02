Montreal North fire damages mixed-use building

Residents of a three-storey building in Montreal North fled to safety Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a unit on the second floor.

Fire in a 3 storey building on Fleury, near St-Michel in Montreal-North. No injuries. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/LPv7ibN95c — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 2, 2017

Firefighters were called to the building on Fleury Street East, near St-Michel Boulevard, shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to John Primiani, chief of operations at the Montreal Fire Department.

“As firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming out the facade from one of the rooms on the second floor,” Primiani said.

The building houses a bistro on the first floor, and there are a total of eight apartments on the two upper floors.

While no one was injured, damage to the building is substantial.

“The fire spread from the second floor to the third floor and then the roof,” Primiani said. “Damage is estimated at $200,000.”

At least 15 people have been relocated by the Red Cross.

Only four apartments were damaged in the blaze, but Primiani warned it could be a few days before anyone is allowed back in the building.

“The electricity and heat have been cut off, it could be a few days before it is turned on again.”

While the cause of the fire is not yet known, it does not appear to be criminal in nature according to Primiani.