May 15, 2017 10:49 pm
Rigaud residents can go home after being evacuated due to floods

How much compensation are Rigaud residents entitled to after the intense flooding across Quebec? As Global's Elysia Bryan-Baynes, residents are set to meet with public security officials.

Residents of the town of Rigaud, Que. are set to return to the 300 homes that were affected by floods, officials announced Monday afternoon.

“There are close to 20 homes that are still unsafe for residents to return to, but even they should be able to go back in the next few days,” explained Marie-Andrée Gagnon, Rigaud’s communications director.

It was a sliver of good news for a community that has battled floods since mid-April.

“The insurance had just finished cleaning our home after the floods in April, we were relieved, and then the water started rising again,” flood victim Veronica Sorokowski-Davies told Global News.

Sorokowski-Davies was one of hundreds of Rigaud residents who attended a public meeting with Quebec public security agents on Monday afternoon.

Officials have been touring various flood-ravaged towns and cities to explain the province’s flooding financial assistance program.

Currently, each home is eligible for $159,000 for everything from cleanup, to replacing destroyed furniture, to paying friends and family members who tried to keep the flood waters at bay.

New compensation rules that would expand the financial compensation program could be announced by the end of the week, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Monday.

