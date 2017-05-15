Shaw renews Calgary PGA Tour Champions tournament through 2020

Since its inception, the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary has been considered one of the leading events on PGA Tour Champions, with huge charitable donations and great champions.

Today, the tournament announced it will remain in Calgary through 2020.

“We are honoured to continue working with the Patron Group and our partners at the PGA TOUR Champions to bring world-class golf to Calgarians for three more years,” said Brad Shaw, chief executive of Shaw Communications.

Shaw praised the tournament for raising more than $13.8 million for youth-based charities in Alberta.

“Over the past four years, the Shaw Charity Classic has had a remarkable impact on children’s charities across Southern Alberta, and there is no better way to celebrate this success than to ensure its support for local charities can continue,” Shaw added.

The tournament, which is played by some of golf’s best over the age of 50, has been supported well by players and spectators alike. Past winners of the tournament, which has been played at Canyon Meadows for each of its four years, includes Rocco Mediate, Fred Couples, Jeff Maggert and Carlos Franco. Each came away with the white cowboy hat presented to the victors. Other golf stars to appear in Calgary as part of the tournament include Colin Montgomerie, Tom Watson, John Daly and many others.

READ MORE: Shaw Charity Classic eclipses $5 million in charity donations

As part of the renewal, Shaw Communications will contribute a total of $1 million to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and the RESOLVE campaign, with $500,000 donated to each as charitable partners of the Shaw Charity Classic.

There’s no doubting the tournament’s success. It won the PGA Tour’s Outstanding Achievement Award in its first season, and has been highly regarded ever since for its commitment to the community, the quality of the tournament, and the charities it supports. It won the Presidents Award as the top PGA Tour Champions event in consecutive years.

“This event has delivered an impressive list of champions in four short years while also creating a lasting charitable footprint in the region that extends well beyond the boundaries of tournament week,” said Miller Brady, PGA Tour Champions’ chief operating officer.

Players have been effusive in their praise of the event.

“I think one of the number 1 reasons [I’m coming] is the success the tournament has had in the community,” Watson said last year. “You like to be involved in tournaments that make a real difference.”

“As long as I’m a player on the Champions Tour, I’ll be playing in the Shaw Charity Classic,” said Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie last year.

The tournament’s founders, including Clay Riddell, say the success of the tournament is beyond what they anticipated.

“Our goal from day one was to bring a family-friendly professional sporting event to Calgary and to support the many incredible children’s charities in our community,” said Riddell, who is the tournament’s chairman. “Over the past four years, the Shaw Charity Classic has exceeded our expectations on every level, and we’re grateful to continue working with Shaw through 2020.”

READ MORE: Franco returns from golf’s oblivion to win Shaw Charity Classic