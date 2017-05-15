Canada
May 15, 2017 4:56 pm

Justin Trudeau recuses himself from choice of ethics watchdog in wake of Aga Khan trip

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recused himself from the appointment of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner due to the inquiry into his family’s Christmas vacation to a private island in the Bahamas belonging to the billionaire Aga Khan.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said House Leader Bardish Chagger will fulfill any obligations in relation to the appointment an Ethics Commissioner.

More to come….

