Justin Trudeau recuses himself from choice of ethics watchdog in wake of Aga Khan trip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recused himself from the appointment of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner due to the inquiry into his family’s Christmas vacation to a private island in the Bahamas belonging to the billionaire Aga Khan.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said House Leader Bardish Chagger will fulfill any obligations in relation to the appointment an Ethics Commissioner.
