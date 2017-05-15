Okanagan boaters asked not to make waves

With Okanagan Lake at capacity, boaters are being told to exercise caution near the shoreline.

The high water levels in the lake put lakeside residents at risk of flooding.

The City of Vernon issued a news release Monday morning urging boaters, wakeboarders and personal watercraft users to help minimize the risk by reducing their speed near the shore to prevent waves from damaging property.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore.