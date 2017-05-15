RCMP investigate death of 27-year-old man in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit South is investigating a Fort Qu’Appelle death that stems from an incident late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. on May 13, the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP, with the assistance of File Hills First Nations Police Service, responded to a disturbance call outside a business in the 500 block of Hudson Avenue in Fort Qu’Appelle.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Next of kin have been notified, however police will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

Police say they will release more details as they become available.

Fort Qu’Appelle is approximately 75 kilometres northeast of Regina.