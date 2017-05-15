Warmer than normal temperatures follow cooler than normal start to May in London

After a chilly and soggy start to May, things are expected to heat up in London just in time for the holiday long weekend.

“Only two days so far this month we’ve actually had temperatures reach seasonal values or maybe be a little bit warmer than seasonal,” Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson told AM980 on Monday.

“That was on the first of May and again on the 13 of May. Every other day aside from those two have been somewhat cooler than normal.”

As well, the April showers didn’t really end when the calendar flipped to May; we’ve had close to 65 millimetres so far with even more expected in the back half of this week.

Before the rain returns, the mercury will soar to nearly 30 C.

“Temperatures expected to get up to 28 degrees on Wednesday, well above our normal high for this time of year of 20,” said Coulson.

“Temperatures do remain on the warm side for both Thursday and Friday, highs of 25 expected, but then we do settle back for the holiday weekend to more seasonal temperatures and again the chance of showers, especially on Sunday.”

We are expecting sunshine on Saturday and holiday Monday, with the daytime high expected to hit 20 C both days.

As for June, Coulson said their models indicate it will be pretty seasonal and not nearly as damp and cool as the first half of May.