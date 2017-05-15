Halifax woman gets unexpected apology, gift after attempted break-in

An attempted break-in at a Halifax apartment resulted in an unexpected apology and a unique example of Nova Scotia kindness after a case Alexander Keith’s arrived on her doorstep.

Caitlynne Hines said a drunk man attempted to enter her North End apartment on May 5; he insisted a friend of his was staying at the apartment upstairs.

After she sent him on his way, the man returned a few minutes later and attempted to pick the apartment’s lock.

When that didn’t succeed, the man left again.

“We didn’t call the police, but we were prepared to if he came back again,” wrote Hines in a Facebook message to Global News.

When she arrived at her home the next day, she found a case of beer, along with a note, on her front door.

“It kind of clicked with me immediately once I recognized the box and I just said ‘oh my god I think it’s apology beer’ and we laughed for a good while over the note that was tucked inside,” wrote Hines.

The letter is signed by a man who identifies himself as Cliff, who said he hoped he didn’t make his friend upstairs look bad.

“I sincerely apologize for waking you up and being so disorderly in the middle of the night,” Cliff wrote in the note.

“Please accept this six-pack of average tasting beer as a token of my appreciation.”

Cliff added that after he attempted to break-in, he walked to another persons house at least “eight kilometres” away.

Hines posted the the apology on Facebook on Saturday, where it quickly went viral.

As of Monday morning, the Facebook post has 922 shares.

“I’m happy people seem to find it as funny as we did,” wrote Hines when asked about peoples response to the apology beer.

“Definitely never expected it to take off like that.”