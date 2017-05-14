Annual Mother’s Day fundraising brunch at Halifax Rotary Club draws hundreds

For the 26th year, hundreds of people made their way to the Cunard Centre in Halifax on Sunday morning for the annual Mother’s Day brunch organized by the Rotary Club of Halifax Harbourside.

“We’ve got families coming back that were here as kids, and they’re coming back with their kids, so it’s three or four generations at times,” said Clarke Paynter, presiden of the Rotary Club.

The event offers mothers a chance to relax and enjoy an impressive brunch. In total, 400 people took part in this year’s brunch, including some first-time attendees.

“I’m just looking forward to spending time celebrating being a mom,” said Stephanie Graham. “It’s my first year where my kids are away this year, so I decided [on] a little pampering and a little time to myself, a little mimosas and just spending time with other moms and really celebrating what we do everyday.”

“I’m here today because my lovely best friend invited me,” said Melanie Lawson. “We’re both moms. I’m in the same situation as her — our kids are older so we’re kind of left to our own devices today so we thought we would come down, support a really good cause and interact with other families.”

The event draws locals all ages. Kids were kept busy with activities like face painting and jumpy castles while adults had the opportunity to take part in a silent auction.

All funds raised from the Mother’s Day brunch go to support Saint George’s YouthNet, a non-profit organization serving Halifax’s north end with free drop-in programs and mentorships for children aged 4-17.

“We’ve got mothers and families here today helping mothers and families for the future,” said Paynter. “The interesting thing about the program, the kids that were there five and six and 10 years ago are now mentors to the young kids who are coming up in grades 2 and 3 and 4, and they’re teaching and mentoring those kids… to be better citizens.”

The event aimed to raise between $15-$20,000 for Saint George’s YouthNet.

