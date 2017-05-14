Uptown Saint John farmers market highlights diversity

A unique market has opened for another season in the heart of Saint John.

Wonderful sounds and smells waft though the air on Mother’s Day weekend at the Queens Square Farmers Market.

Poverty is an ongoing issue in the area, located in Saint John’s South Central Peninsula, but locals say the market is a positive initiative in the neighbourhood.

“I feel like it’s got a really good fusion happening, with the different cultures and the different backgrounds,” said Natasha Lynch of Yang’s Catering. “There’s so much happening here.”

Guy Verna is in his second year at the market serving Haitian food. His dream would be to eventually open a restaurant, but thus far, his hobby has been successful.

“Last year was a bit difficult, but people try [the food],” Verna said. “And this year I got some people that did buy last year and they have come back, which is nice.”

Some business owners at the market say more needs to be done to get the word out about the market and its vendors.

“Not many people know about it,” Lynch noted. “They don’t really publicize it as much as I think they should, considering it’s a great thing to do in the summer, just to get out on a Sunday.”

The market is scheduled to run through mid-October.