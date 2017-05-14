SIU probing crash in northwest London that injured 2

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to probe a late-night crash in the city’s northwest end Saturday that sent two people to hospital, one with a serious upper-body injury.

London police were called to a report of a robbery at an unspecified pharmacy just before midnight Saturday, according to an SIU release.

“A short time later, a police officer located a vehicle thought to be connected to the robbery,” the release said. “Not long after that, a vehicle flipped and crashed on the front lawn of a residence on Hyde Park Road, north of Fanshawe Park Road.”

Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the rollover crash. One was taken to hospital for undetermined injuries, while the other was located nearby and was transported with a serious upper-body injury.

No further information has been released, and the SIU is now asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence pertaining to the incident is also asked to send it to the SIU via the agency’s website.