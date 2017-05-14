SIU investigating after man falls to his death from apartment building

Ontario police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old man fell to his death from a Weston apartment building Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit said around 9 p.m. Toronto police responded to an apartment building at 1775 Weston Rd., to look for a person.

The officers knocked on the door of a unit and a short time later, a man fell from the apartment to the ground below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the SIU.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

SIU investigating after 30yo man falls to death from apartment building in Toronto (Weston Rd. and Lawrence Ave. W). https://t.co/bmfP1VYeVv — SIU (@SIUOntario) May 14, 2017