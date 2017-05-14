Crime
May 14, 2017 9:46 am

SIU investigating after man falls to his death from apartment building

By Web Writer  Global News

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a 30-year-old falling to his death from an apartment building. Saturday night. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

Ontario police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old man fell to his death from a Weston apartment building Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit said around 9 p.m. Toronto police responded to an apartment building at 1775 Weston Rd., to look for a person.

The officers knocked on the door of a unit and a short time later, a man fell from the apartment to the ground below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the SIU.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Ontario police watchdog
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Toronto Death
Toronto Police
Weston Apartment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News