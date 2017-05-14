Teen in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s east end

An 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital following an altercation in the Beaches area of Toronto early this morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. about a stabbing at Waverly Road and Queen Street East.

A dispute between two men led to one stabbing the other before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The victim was rushed to hospital but his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, 5’7″ with a medium build.

He was last seen in dark clothing heading west on Queen Street East. Police are looking for witnesses.