Sierra Leone rejects winning auction bid for 706-carat uncut diamond

Going… going.. not quite gone.

This is one of the world’s largest diamonds, discovered by a Christian pastor in eastern Sierra Leone‘s Kono.

But an auction for its sale in Freetown has failed after the government rejected the winning offer.

Five bids in sealed brown envelopes were handed to auctioneers.

They ranged from 2 to 7.8 million dollars, the top bid coming from this man, Ziad al-Ahmadi, on behalf of a Belgian dealer.

The government deemed the price tag was too small, for the largest uncut diamond to be found in the country for forty years.

And for an idea of just how enormous the stone is, the engagement ring Brad Pitt gave to Angelina Jolie had a 7-carat stone.

At 706-carat, Sierra Leone‘s gem is over a hundred times bigger.

The government say it’ll now hold an international auction, bidding of its own to find a buyer willing to upsize the price tag.