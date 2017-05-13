Parkwood institute holds 8th annual Trooper Mark Wilson Ride

Bikers are banding together at St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute for the 8th annual Trooper Mark Wilson Ride.

The event, which honours the memory of fallen London native, trooper Mark Wilson, runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the press release.

Festivities of the day include a poker run around the greater London area, as well as a Show ‘n Shine, where participants will get to show off their bikes. There is also a barbecue and a live band that will be playing throughout the day.

Back in 2006, Trooper Mark Wilson was killed while serving in Afghanistan after his vehicle was hit by an IED. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. to commemorate his death and to honour other fallen soldiers.

The money raised from the event will be used to fund the Veterans Care Program, run by St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute. The focus of the program is to help better the overall quality of life for Second World War and Korean War veterans, offering 222 long-term, residential or complex care beds.