Saskatoon lifestyle blogger gives her Mother’s Day gift do’s and don’ts

There is at least one person living in Maygen Kardash’s household that will be forgiven if they don’t put a special emphasis on Mother’s Day this weekend.

“I have a two-year-old so I am not expecting her to be so on the ball,” Kardash said Friday.

“But I do expect my husband to get something sentimental.”

Kardash is a Saskatoon lifestyle blogger who says there are many options for those still looking to pick up a special gift for Mother’s Day.

“I’d say you can never go wrong with flowers, for any occasion,” Kardash suggested.

Many people in Saskatoon seemingly agree with that sentiment. At Dutch Growers Garden Centre, owner Rick Van Duyvendyk said Mother’s Day is the busiest time of year.

“It’s busier than Valentine’s for us in the greenhouse because everybody loves mother so they want to get a plant or something to make her smile,” Van Duyvendyk said.

If you want a gift to include more than flowers, Kardash said it’s always a plus to add an experience that a mother can remember.

“Just think about what she enjoys doing and then expand on that,” Kardash said.

One option this weekend is a ride on the Saskatoon Prairie Lily, which is open Saturday and Sunday for its first river cruises of 2017.

“The date of Mother’s Day works well with the season and it gives us a nice occasion to invite guests on board,” Mike Steckhan, the boat’s co-owner, said Friday.

“It’s a different thing to do, it’s not a run of the mill, ‘Gee let’s take Mom for dinner.’”

As for what to stay away from, Kardash advises to not choose a Mother’s Day gift that puts the recipient to work.