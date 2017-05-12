RCMP identify man killed in northern Alberta house fire

Peace Regional RCMP have identified the victim of a deadly house fire in northern Alberta earlier this week.

A man died after a fire broke out at a home in the remote community of Cadotte Lake early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire investigators continue to look into what caused the fire and are working with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit.

An autopsy was completed in Edmonton on Thursday. While police did not provide details about the cause of death, they identified the victim as 31-year-old Marvin Nahachick Jr. of Cadotte Lake.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cadotte Lake is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.