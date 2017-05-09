RCMP investigate deadly house fire in northern Alberta

One person died after a fire broke out at a home in a remote community in northern Alberta Tuesday morning.

The RCMP said officers were called to a blaze in Cadotte Lake just before 5 a.m.

Police and fire investigators are now looking into what caused the fire and are receiving assistance from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 780-624-6611 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cadotte Lake is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.