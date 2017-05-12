Beaconsfield restaurant Cugini’s giving back to flood victims, volunteers

Cugini’s restaurant in Beaconsfield is giving back to the community following the flooding that has devastated parts of Greater Montreal.

Owner Germano Mustone has been working around the clock, serving up pizza, pasta and whatever it takes to satisfy hungry families affected by the floods.

The restaurant has been delivering food all over the West Island.

“People can just call me and we’ll see how we can accommodate them,” Mustone said.

Families affected by the floods can stop by the restaurant for a free meal.

“We’ve had a few families come out and it was nice,” Mustone said. “They also brought their kids and we packed up lunches for them for the next day for school.”

Food depots, like the one set up at the Pointe-Claire Plaza, are certainly happy.

“I was out front getting food donations and a vehicle pulled up and all of a sudden boxes of pizzas start coming out,” Leanne Bayer, West Island Community Shares executive director, said. “We need to eat. Yesterday people were here for more than 12 hours.”

Cucini’s began helping out flood victims and volunteers last Sunday.

Mustone says he won’t stop as long as there is a need from the community.

“We’d like to do this for as long as we can,” Mustone said. “Until families are OK and they’re up and going.”