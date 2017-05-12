Middlesex-London Health Unit launches program to help young first-time moms

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is rolling out a new program benefiting young first-time mothers.

The Nurse-Family Partnership program allows young women who are pregnant with their first child to arrange free home visits with a public health nurse during their pregnancy and the first two years of the child’s life.

The program originated in the United States around 40 years ago, and is currently being implemented in certain parts of Ontario and British Columbia.

“The public health nurse will work with the mom to identify the goals that she has for [herself] and her baby,” said Jennifer Proulx, Nurse-Family Partnership program manager at the health unit.

“We really work on promoting healthy pregnancy outcomes, child health outcomes, and also encourage moms to finish their education and to pursue employment when their children get a bit older.”

The public health nurses will also help the young mothers learn budgeting skills and build a strong support network for themselves and their baby.

The program is designed for women who are pregnant with their first child, 21 years of age or younger, in their first or second trimester of pregnancy, and are experiencing financial challenges or other socioeconomic disadvantages.

“The public health nurses work with these women to identify their strengths, work with them to achieve their goals, and support them to be the best moms that they can be,” Proulx said.

Approximately 14 women are currently enrolled in the program, with capacity expected to top out at 80.

For more information and to sign up for the program, visit the health unit website.