Features
May 12, 2017 3:37 pm

Goslings leave the nest at Strathcona County fire hall

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Burnice, the resident mother goose at a Strathcona County fire station, led her goslings to the lake in Sherwood Park on Friday morning.

The resident mother goose at Strathcona County Fire Hall No. 1 is leaving the nest with her goslings.

Every spring for the past several years, Burnice has set up her nest in a planter outside the Sherwood Park fire hall.

READ MORE: Mother goose sets up nest at Strathcona County EMS station

Her eggs hatched on Tuesday, and on Friday, it was time for the babies to leave the nest.

Video was captured of the young goslings leaping from the flower planter to the ground. From there, Burnice led her young to the lake.

burnice-goslings

Burnice’s goslings left the nest on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Global News
burnice-goslings2

Burnice’s goslings left the nest on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Global News
burnice-goslings3

Burnice’s goslings left the nest on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Global News

