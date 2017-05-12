Metrolinx inks deal with Alstom as LRT spat with Bombardier continues: report

Metrolinx has reached a deal to purchase light rail vehicles from French manufacturer Alstom for future transit builds in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and as added insurance if Bombardier fails to deliver on its promise to produce rail cars for Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown.

According to multiple media reports, the agreement includes 61 new vehicles for transit projects in the GTA such as the Finch LRT in Toronto and the Hurontario LRT in Mississauga.

The deal also means the Alstom-built light rail vehicles could be used for the Eglinton Crosstown project if Bombardier fails to produce its cars.

Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca is expected to make an announcement Friday morning.

Metrolinx claims Bombardier has repeatedly failed to deliver a prototype vehicle on time for the scheduled 2021 opening of the $5.3-billion Eglinton Crosstown line and both parties have been embroiled in a legal battle over the matter.

Bombardier scored a procedural victory against the Ontario transit agency in April when a judge ruled that Metrolinx can’t cancel a $770-million contract without first going through a dispute resolution process.

An Ontario court filing in March revealed Metrolinx had been in discussions with an alternate light rail vehicle supplier if the deal with Bombardier falls through.

The Crosstown, a 19-kilometre light rail corridor from west to east-end Toronto, is expected to be operational in the fall of 2021.

The light rail line will consist of 25 stations and stops, linking to bus routes, three subway stations and GO Transit lines.