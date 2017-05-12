Flood watch continues in areas around Central Okanagan

Rain continues to fall lightly in the Central Okanagan as the flood watch continues.

While thunder cells that crossed the Okanagan Thursday night failed to produce heavy rain, steady precipitation in the mountains could still produce volumes of water that will cause flooding in the valley.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is being manned through the night beginning tonight as crews monitor creeks and lakes.

Predicting flooding is proving challenging, according to a Centre release. “We are experiencing a complex set of inputs (weather, history etc.).”

Spokesperson Bruce Smith said crews are ready to respond if a flooding emergency in the Kelowna area presents itself.

Areas of that could experience flooding include;

Areas adjacent to Okanagan Lake

Lower Mission – Kelowna

Mill Creek – Kelowna

McKinley Landing & Okanagan Centre – Kelowna/Lake Country

Pritchard Drive – West Kelowna

Green Bay – West Kelowna

Gellatly – West Kelowna/West Bank First Nation

Jennens Road – West Kelowna

Casa Loma – West Kelowna

In addition, low lying areas adjacent to Kalamalka, Ellison/Duck and Wood Lakes have been identified as potential for flooding, said the late Thursday release from the emergency centre.

The Westbank First Nation declared a Local State of Emergency earlier in the day to provide for circumstances should flooding present itself on Band land on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

Up to date information can be obtained on the CORD Emergency website.