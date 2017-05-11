Winnipeg Goldeyes win pre-season slugfest

Winnipeg Sports

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes won their second straight exhibition game.

The Goldeyes belted out 12 hits as they won a high scoring contest 9-8 over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday at Shaw Park to close out their home exhibition schedule.

The RedHawks scored six runs in the fifth inning to build up an 8-5 lead, but the Fish quickly erased the three run deficit in the bottom half of the inning on a Wes Darvill three run triple.

With the pitch counts adding up the two teams agreed to call the game after seven and a half innings to save the pitching staffs.

Goldeyes newcomer David Bergin smashed a two run home run in the victory. Kes Carter went deep for the RedHawks.

The Goldeyes have three more pre-season games on the road before their season opener next Thursday against the Cleburne Railroaders. On Friday the Goldeyes will embark on an epic 13 game – two week long road trip that will see them on the bus for well over 4,000 kilometres.

