May 11, 2017 8:38 pm
Updated: May 11, 2017 8:39 pm

She smoked while pumping gas, then sprayed fuel on a woman. Now she’s off to prison

By Staff The Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Wyoming County Correctional Facility in Tunkhannock, Pa., shows Kimberly Brinton of Meshoppen, Pa.

Handout
A Pennsylvania woman who doused another woman in gasoline during an argument about her smoking while she fueled up is headed to prison.

Police say Meshoppen resident Kimberly Brinton was pumping gas with a lit cigarette at Mehoopany Dandy Mart when Tami Donovan told her to put it out.


The women argued before Donovan threw water at Brinton’s cigarette.

Police say as Donovan tried to pull away in her car Brinton threatened to light her on fire and pumped gas on her. Donovan then got out of her car and slipped and broke her arm.

WNEP-TV reports Brinton pleaded guilty Tuesday to risking a catastrophe and drug charges stemming from another episode.

Brinton has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

