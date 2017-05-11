Flooding concerns force closure of more Okanagan parks

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed more parks in the region because of flooding concerns.

New Closures:

• Expanded partial closure of Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Acorn bridge downstream to the Gellatly Road parking area.

• Partial closure of Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Constable Neil Bruce entrance upstream to the Covington Crescent entrance at Last Mountain Community Park

• Partial closure of Bertram Creek Regional Park lower parking area and park area to the north of Bertram Creek





• Expanded closure of the Mission Creek Greenway from the EECO (Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan) downstream to Lakeshore Road and from Hollywood Road South entrance upstream to Scenic Canyon Regional Park Field Road entrance.

Continued Previous Closures:

• Hardy Falls Regional Park

• Mill Creek Regional Park

• Killiney Beach Community Park is closed to all visitors, with limited vehicle access through the park for waterfront properties.

Creek levels in all parks are being monitored closely. Parks staff will be assessing the condition of bridges, trails, and other amenities in the parks once it is deemed safe to do that.

The Regional District is again reminding the public that water levels in creeks and rivers may rise unexpectedly. People are being warned to stay away from creek banks, which may be slippery and can erode from the spring runoff.

Boaters are also being told to exercise caution as floating debris may have entered Okanagan Lake as a result of the runoff.