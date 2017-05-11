Canada
Funeral held for Ontario woman killed in Belize along with American boyfriend

By Staff The Canadian Press

Francesca Matus, 52, from Markham, Ont., was in Belize with her American boyfriend Drew Devoursney, 36, when they disappeared late April.

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – A funeral was held Thursday in Richmond Hill, Ont., for a Canadian woman who was killed in Belize.

Fifty-two-year-old Francesca Matus — a mother of twin sons — and her American boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, were found strangled in a field on May 1 after Matus failed to show up for a flight returning to Canada.

The Canadian government confirmed last week that a Canadian citizen had been detained as a person of interest in connection with the deaths.

Matus’ cousin Ivana Pucci says Thursday’s funeral was a beautiful service during which “all the ugliness and brutality surrounding her death didn’t exist.”

Pucci says the eulogies and messages that have been shared about Matus were a true testament of the “amazing human being” the woman was.

Last weekend, friends and neighbours gathered at Matus’ home in Keswick, Ont., to lay flowers and cards at a makeshift memorial on her front lawn.

“For the outpour of love and support from all over the world, including people we have never met, we appreciate your thoughtfulness,” Pucci said in a family statement.

