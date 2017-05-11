Nova Scotia PCs unveil new spending, promise balanced budget with few details on cuts

The Progressive Conservative platform promises tens of millions in new spending with little explanation of where cuts will be made to keep the budget in balance.

The platform includes $649 million in new spending over four years, but promises to keep the books balanced — no surpluses, but also no deficits. Some of the spending includes Liberal promises like a higher basic personal exemption for low income Nova Scotians.

“I’m proud to release our vision of a more prosperous, more confident Nova Scotia,” Leader Jamie Baillie told a group of Tory candidates and party faithful.

Over four years the plan includes $124 million to bring back the film tax credit, $276.7 million to increase the basic personal exemption for income tax and $32.8 million to reverse cuts to long term care. The party says their budgeting includes a $120 million rainy day fund over four years.

The party says it will meet those commitments while also balancing the budget by cutting some Liberal commitments. However, Baillie could only point to cutting $400,000 for Engage Nova Scotia as an example of where the savings will come.

“There’s a long list of those that we’re going to go through the budget and reverse,” Baillie said without providing that list to reporters.

The party later provided a list that included moving money for rural high speed internet and gravel roads from the operational budget to the capital budget. Those two measures leave an extra $16.8 million for available spending in the operating budget.

The party says other examples of places where savings will come include renegotiating the Yarmouth ferry contract, finding more savings in health care administration, and “ending corporate welfare,” — none of those projected savings had dollar figures attached.

No cost estimate for promise to reduce tuition fees

There were no cost estimates for the party’s pledges to bring Nova Scotia tuition fees down to the national average and negotiate a new teachers contract.

According to the Nova Scotia branch of the Canadian Federation of Students, the province has the second highest tuition fees in the country with an average undergraduate tuition of $7,218 compared to $6,373 nationally.

The federation says it would cost $38 million to reduce tuition fees by 10 per cent. That’s slightly less than the 12 per cent difference that the federation currently says exists between provincial tuition fees and the national average.

Baillie said some of the reduction in tuition fees will come from the universities finding savings in administration. He said attaching a cost to that promise is “impossible” until negotiations for a new memorandum of understanding happens.

Baillie is also committing to extending coverage for oral cancer drugs, the party predicts that will cost an additional $7.2 million.