Jennifer Hudson joins ‘The Voice’ as coach for Season 13

Jennifer Hudson is taking a turn in one of the spinning chairs of The Voice.

NBC has announced the one-time American Idol contestant will look to uncover potential singing stars when she joins fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus for the fall season of the reality singing competition.

Hudson was a coach for the U.K. version of the series earlier this year, with her team winning her debut season with the franchise.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” Paul Telegdy, NBC’s president of NBC’s alternative and reality group, said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

The announcement comes just days after ABC said it was bringing American Idol back to the air just a year after it was cancelled by Fox.

Hudson competed on American Idol in 2004, finishing in the top 10.

ABC has yet to announce who its judges will be for the revived series.