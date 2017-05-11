Quebec floods: Heavy rains could mean tough weekend ahead for hard-hit areas

The Quebec government is again warning of heavy rain in some areas of the province that are already struggling with high water levels.

Environment Minister David Heurtel says the Mauricie region in central Quebec could receive up to 59 millimetres of rain by next Monday.

On Wednesday, the municipality of Yamachiche declared a local state of emergency, and on Thursday Urgence Quebec warned that water levels in the region are on the rise.

The agency is reminding residents to cut the power and turn off the gas line if water is threatening to invade their home. However if water has already seeped into the home residents are being told not to attempt to turn the power off themselves. Rather they are being asked to call Hydro-Quebec immediately at 1-800-790-2424.

In western Quebec and the Montreal area water levels are continuing to drop, but communities are still grappling with the effects of flooding.

Flood victims in Montreal are being asked not to return home.

Officials urged patience arguing that residents who return run several risks including electrocution or electric shock. Those who do return home should have their equipment inspected by certified professional before turning power or flooded gas appliances back on.

In Montreal, the fire department is tasked with guiding residents to ensure their homes are safe to re-enter.

Those with artesian wells should have their wells disinfected and the water tested, ensuring they have access to potable water before returning home.

The city of Montreal reiterated Thursday that tap water in the flooded zones is safe to drink, provided it is from the municipal water system.

As of Thursday morning, more than 4,100 residences in the province had been affected by the floods and more than 3,000 people have had to leave their homes.

The army has now deployed a total of 2,300 troops to assist in flood relief efforts across Quebec.

The floods have claimed at least one life in the province – a man whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspé region.

Authorities will continue searching today for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in the same incident.

–With files from the Canadian Press