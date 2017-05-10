Quebec floods: Yamachiche latest municipality to declare state of emergency

A local state of emergency was declared Wednesday in the small community of Yamachiche on Lac Saint-Pierre, roughly 25 kilometres west of Trois-Rivières.

It is the latest municipality in a growing list, to declare a state of emergency due to historic floods across the province.

Mayor Michel Isabelle, said the state of emergency would remain in place for five days, before being re-evaluated.

The order affects Louis-Gatineau and Tranchée des Sables roads.

A state of emergency allows a municipality to enact orders and allocate resources as it sees fit.

On Tuesday, Global News visited the town of 2,792.

Army personnel were on hand to help residents by delivering sandbags to strengthen temporary dikes.

Unlike most towns though, it wasn’t the rising waters that had residents on edge but rather the destructive potential of the waves.

“The worst is the waves,” said 22-year-old Yamachiche resident Denis Villemure. “If we didn’t have the waves, we’d be OK.”