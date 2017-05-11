Steve Harvey reportedly tells staff ‘do not approach me’ in new memo

Steve Harvey is moving his daytime talk show to Los Angeles, but his new staff shouldn’t go out of their way too much to wish him welcome. Harvey, 60, reportedly sent a memo to his staff which surfaced on a Chicago media blog on May 10.

“Do not come to my dressing room unless invited… Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly,” read the memo. “Do not take offence to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

A source tells Variety that the memo was sent ahead of season five of the comedian’s former daytime talk show Steve Harvey. Word through the grapevine is the memo may have been leaked by a former staff member who wasn’t invited to work on Harvey’s new L.A. set.

Last year, Harvey secured a new deal for a revamped show that would give him part ownership and control over production.

Read Harvey’s full memo below:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.

I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.

Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.

Thank you all,

Steve Harvey