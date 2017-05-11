34-year-old man dies on job site in West Vancouver
A A
WorkSafeBC is now investigating after a fatal accident on a job site in West Vancouver.
A worker was reportedly thrown from an excavator when it overturned while working on a steep slope Wednesday afternoon.
The work site is located on Chippendale Road.
The victim is a 34-year-old man but he has not been identified at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.