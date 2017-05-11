west vancouver
May 11, 2017

34-year-old man dies on job site in West Vancouver

A worker was killed at site in West Vancouver on Wednesday.

WorkSafeBC is now investigating after a fatal accident on a job site in West Vancouver.

A worker was reportedly thrown from an excavator when it overturned while working on a steep slope Wednesday afternoon.

The work site is located on Chippendale Road.

The victim is a 34-year-old man but he has not been identified at this time.

 

Global News