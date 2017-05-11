Aeroplan no more? Air Canada to launch own loyalty program

Air Canada announced Thursday it plans to launch its own loyalty program and will replace Aeroplan in 2020.

In a statement, Air Canada said Aeroplan will no longer be the carrier’s loyalty program after its agreement with Aimia – Aeroplan’s parent company – effectively ends June 30, 2020.

“The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers,” Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada’s passenger airlines, said in a statement.

“Similar to all of Air Canada’s North American peers, by managing our own loyalty program, we will be able to take better care of our customers by making decisions in real time that address specific needs.”

Air Canada noted members will still be able to collect and redeem Aeroplan miles until the new loyalty program launches. After June 2020, air miles earned from Air Canada and Star Alliance flights will be credited to the new loyalty program.

“Aeroplan miles earned up to June 2020 will stay in Aeroplan members’ accounts, and will continue to be subject to the conditions of their program,” the company noted in a press release.

The company said it intends to offer redemption of Aeroplan seats to members after the new loyalty program kicks in “with pricing competitive with other third-party rewards programs.”

“Doing the right thing for Air Canada’s customers throughout this transition period will be our guiding principle,” Calin Rovinescu, the airline’s president and CEO, said in a statement.