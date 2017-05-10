Recovering addict wants to convert Calgary home into addiction treatment centre

A Calgary man has stirred up controversy over a proposal to convert his home into a private addiction treatment facility.

Verdan Cankovic lives in Windsor Park in south Calgary and is a recovering addict himself.

He has put an application before the city to have his property re-zoned so he can turn his home into a drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre.

Cankovic spent time in a facility like the one he would like to build, and believes that is one of the reasons he was able to get clean seven years ago.

“People welcomed me with open arms. They didn’t shut me down because of a stigma.”

However, not all of Cankovic’s neighbours support his plan.

Earlier this week, an anonymous letter was distributed to Cankovic’s neighbours warning of potential negative impacts from an addiction facility. The letter, titled “PROTECT OUR NEIGHBOURHOOD!” said:

“We believe (this facility) will significantly DEVALUE PROPERTIES in our area as well as invite POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS INDIVIDUALS into our quiet, family-friendly neighbourhood.”

It goes on to say the facility would be directly opposite the Windsor Park School and park.

One neighbor told Global News the biggest concerns for him are the vast number of unknowns.

“What we’re really concerned about – what the sign said: alcohol and drug treatment centre – it’s kind of a residential area as you can see. There’s kids playing behind me in the park and it’s right across the street,” Michael Hearn said.

He said they would like to learn more about the plans so they can make an informed decision as a neighbourhood.

Cankovic said he understands people are afraid, but believes we cannot ignore that addiction is all around us.

“We live among people who suffer in silence, that are scared to say: ‘I’m addicted.’

“It could be the soccer mom addicted to prescription drugs. Addiction doesn’t discriminate.”

A public engagement meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Windsor Park Community Hall.

With files from Jill Croteau.