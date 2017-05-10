Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to remain open this summer after public backlash

A few weeks ago, cyclists were enraged at the City of Montreal’s decision to close Circuit Gilles Villeneuve throughout the summer.

On Wednesday, their fight came to an end.

The decision to keep the Île Notre-Dame racetrack open came down in a meeting held between the group running Parc Jean-Drapeau and a recently-formed advisory committee.

The committee represented multiple sports federations and thousands of cyclists who joined together in a Facebook group.

The track’s bike path will be accessible after Grand Prix weekend until Sept. 4. Some restrictions may arise during the construction and dismantling of large-scale events, but cyclists will be able to use the track for at least 40 days.

According to Mayor Denis Coderre, the track was to be closed due to safety concerns from construction.

That construction work includes a 65,000-seat amphitheatre on Île Sainte-Hélène that would force events normally held there onto the neighbouring Île Notre-Dame.

No word yet on what will come of the construction project.