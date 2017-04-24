Cyclists angry as Montreal announces closure of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

The City of Montreal has announced the closure of Circuit Gilles Villenueve to cyclists for four months starting May 8, leading angry opponents to submit a petition to keep it open.

The city of Montreal announced it's closing Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve to cyclists for four months. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/GlyOTfVsuC — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 24, 2017

Mayor Denis Coderre said at city council Monday that the closure was due to safety concerns.

The construction work includes a 65,000-seat amphitheatre, but cyclists like David Tibbets say it is displacing them for the benefit of Evenko, the company hosting the events.

“We’re all taxpayers and we would like a level of respect for our contributions,” he told Global News.

Construction on Île Sainte-Hélène has forced events that are normally held there to move to neighbouring Île Notre-Dame.

“The execution’s been terrible, with poor planning and poor communication,” city councillor Alain Vaillancourt told Global News.

David Tibbets says course the one place near downtown where cyclists can train without potholes. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/woQLDqe85v — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 24, 2017

The circuit is scheduled to reopen to recreational traffic on Sept. 4.