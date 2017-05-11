7 destinations for affordable wedding dresses under $1,000
Most brides will tell you that the most fun part of planning a wedding is getting the dress.
But shopping for a wedding dress can also come with a host of headaches, especially when you’re trying to stick to a budget. And it seems more and more women are shopping with a limit in mind. According to a survey conducted by online retailer Lyst, the average amount of money spent on a wedding dress is US$998, down from $1,334 as reported last year.
Thankfully, a number of retailers, from stalwart department stores to fast-fashion empires, understand the constraints brides-to-be deal are under, and offer stylish and affordable wedding dresses to fit modest budgets.
Here’s a round-up of seven retailers that offer dreamy and affordable wedding dresses for brides of all styles.
Topshop
The British fast-fashion retailer introduced their bridal line this year and it’s everything a hip gal could want: trendy, adorable and oh-so-affordable.
Topshop Bride Satin Tie Shoulder Dress, $620, topshop.com
Reformation
The limited-edition and sustainable styles from Los Angeles-based Reformation ensure you’ll be a one-of-a-kind bride. Even better: their dresses don’t break the bank.
Reformation Poppy Dress, US$388, thereformation.com
BCBG
BCBG has long been a go-to destination for on-trend women, and their bridal offerings don’t disappoint: they’re stylish, comfortable and very affordable.
BCBG Andi Lace Dress, $556, bcbg.com
BHLDN
The all-things-bridal offshoot of popular boho chic fashion destination Anthropologie, BHLDN (pronounced “beholden”) has everything you need for the big day, including a wide array of affordable wedding dresses to suit every style of bride.
BHLDN Annabelle Dress, US$260, bhdln.com
Etsy
No longer just a low-budget online destination for odd one-off items, Etsy has blossomed to include a plethora of bridal “boutiques” that offer handcrafted and unique wedding dresses, like this one from White Studio Bridal, designed and handmade in Toronto. (They also ship worldwide.)
Rosalind/2-piece mermaid wedding dress, $750, Etsy.com
Asos
Known for their trendy selection of clothing and accessories from a variety of private labels and brand names, Asos offers a distinct and classic round-up of wedding dresses for the modern bride.
Asos Bridal High Crop Lace Maxi Dress, $366.82, Asos.com
ModCloth
For an array of cute and vintage-inspired wedding dresses to suit all body types, look no further than ModCloth. You can choose from a variety of styles that will meet all your bridal aesthetic needs.
ModCloth At a Rosette Time Sequin Dress, US$200 (currently on sale for $59.99), ModCloth.com
