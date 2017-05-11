7 destinations for affordable wedding dresses under $1,000

Most brides will tell you that the most fun part of planning a wedding is getting the dress.

But shopping for a wedding dress can also come with a host of headaches, especially when you’re trying to stick to a budget. And it seems more and more women are shopping with a limit in mind. According to a survey conducted by online retailer Lyst, the average amount of money spent on a wedding dress is US$998, down from $1,334 as reported last year.

Thankfully, a number of retailers, from stalwart department stores to fast-fashion empires, understand the constraints brides-to-be deal are under, and offer stylish and affordable wedding dresses to fit modest budgets.

Here’s a round-up of seven retailers that offer dreamy and affordable wedding dresses for brides of all styles.

Topshop

The British fast-fashion retailer introduced their bridal line this year and it’s everything a hip gal could want: trendy, adorable and oh-so-affordable.

Topshop Bride Satin Tie Shoulder Dress, $620, topshop.com

Reformation

The limited-edition and sustainable styles from Los Angeles-based Reformation ensure you’ll be a one-of-a-kind bride. Even better: their dresses don’t break the bank.

Reformation Poppy Dress, US$388, thereformation.com

BCBG

BCBG has long been a go-to destination for on-trend women, and their bridal offerings don’t disappoint: they’re stylish, comfortable and very affordable.

BCBG Andi Lace Dress, $556, bcbg.com

BHLDN

The all-things-bridal offshoot of popular boho chic fashion destination Anthropologie, BHLDN (pronounced “beholden”) has everything you need for the big day, including a wide array of affordable wedding dresses to suit every style of bride.

BHLDN Annabelle Dress, US$260, bhdln.com

Etsy

No longer just a low-budget online destination for odd one-off items, Etsy has blossomed to include a plethora of bridal “boutiques” that offer handcrafted and unique wedding dresses, like this one from White Studio Bridal, designed and handmade in Toronto. (They also ship worldwide.)

Rosalind/2-piece mermaid wedding dress, $750, Etsy.com

Asos

Known for their trendy selection of clothing and accessories from a variety of private labels and brand names, Asos offers a distinct and classic round-up of wedding dresses for the modern bride.

Asos Bridal High Crop Lace Maxi Dress, $366.82, Asos.com

ModCloth

For an array of cute and vintage-inspired wedding dresses to suit all body types, look no further than ModCloth. You can choose from a variety of styles that will meet all your bridal aesthetic needs.

ModCloth At a Rosette Time Sequin Dress, US$200 (currently on sale for $59.99), ModCloth.com