J.K. Rowling to launch online book club for Harry Potter fans in June

J.K. Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her internationally-known “Harry Potter” series.

The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first novel in the seven-book series. Currently, the Harry Potter books are distributed in over 200 countries, have been translated into 68 languages and have sold over 400 million copies worldwide.

According to a post on Pottermore, Rowling’s digital publishing arm, this online community “aims to surprise and delight those who have never read a Harry Potter book, as well as returning readers who want to join the conversation.”

Coming June 2017 from Pottermore, the official Wizarding World Book Club awaits: https://t.co/WPHQnsarID #wwbookclub pic.twitter.com/l56HGSaoU1 — Pottermore (@pottermore) May 5, 2017

The club’s goal is to “create a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time.” Pottermore made the official announcement on May 5, 2017. Since then, @wwbookclub has garnered more than 13,000 Twitter followers.

There is a Wizarding World Book Club (@wwbookclub). There goes all of the research I was going to do ever. *waves goodbye to productivity* pic.twitter.com/MZqWuT0Ae9 — Audrey Thorstad (@DrThorstad) May 5, 2017

Fans of the series began expressing their delight on Twitter almost immediately.

"Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home." ❤️@wwbookclub — Rita Quit (@RitaQuitadamo) May 5, 2017

In order to take part in the club, participants need to read (or re-read) a Harry Potter book each month From there, the group will meet on Twitter to examine and debate every book in the Harry Potter series. This initiative is geared toward die hard fans and also aims to attract newcomers.

What’s certain is that, no matter how many years go by, and no matter how many ways the Harry Potter stories are remade, “Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.” (J.K. Rowling)