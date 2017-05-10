Stars on Ice skates through Winnipeg

The annual Stars on Ice event is once again bringing some of the best figure skaters in the world to Winnipeg.

The famous tour will make a stop at the MTS Centre on Wednesday, bringing stars like four-time World Champion Kurt Browning, Olympic silver medalist Patrick Chan and two-time Olympic silver medalist Elvis Stojko.

The skaters will be doing routines this year choreographed by Olympic bronze medalist Jeffrey Buttle.

Global News stopped by the arena to get a preview of the show and had a chance to speak with Buttle. They also caught up with Gabby Daleman, the 19-year-old skater who is fresh off a bronze medal win in Helsinki, Finland.

The show gets underway at 7 p.m.