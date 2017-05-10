TTC employee in ‘safety-sensitive position’ suspended after failing random alcohol test

A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employee working at a “safety-sensitive position” failed an alcohol test on the first day the transit authority began implementing its random drug testing policy.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross told Global News the worker blew over 0.04 the legal limit on Monday and is waiting for the results of the drug test, which can take two to three days to complete.

“While I cannot confirm the position, it was not an operator,” Ross said. “Nevertheless, every position of the 10,000 designated as safety sensitive is critical to the safe operation of the TTC.”

The TTC said the employee has been suspended with pay until the results of the drug test come back.

READ MORE: Court rejects TTC union’s bid to stop random alcohol, drug testing

The positive test comes a month after an Ontario court dismissed an injunction request by the union representing TTC employees to stop the transit agency from implementing a random alcohol and drug testing policy.

“We take this very seriously, though this does affirm the need to have random testing at the TTC,” Ross said.

“Random testing is about safety – the safety of employees, customers and the public. Nothing is more important.”

READ MORE: TTC forging ahead with random drug testing of employees

Random testing was added to the TTC’s Fitness for Duty policy in 2011 but funding for the program wasn’t approved until last year.

Drug testing has been in place at the transit agency since 2010 but is only conducted if there is reasonable grounds an employee is impaired on the job.

The move on random testing came after a transit bus rear-ended a truck in 2011 resulting in the death of a 43-year-old mother.

The transit driver, who had refused a drug test, was later charged after marijuana was discovered in his duffel bag.

The TTC said there have been 291 incidents of impairment or refusal by an employee to take a test since 2010.

Under the new random testing policy, employees would be subject to oral swabbing and breathalyzer tests.