London International Airport joins Southern Ontario Airport Network

A group of 11 airports have joined together to form the Southern Ontario Airport Network.

The initiative is aimed at helping manage an expected increase in the use of regional airports across the province in the coming decades.

The group includes airports in London, Windsor, Waterloo, Hamilton, Toronto, Kingston, Oshawa, and Peterborough.

In 2016, London saw a record-breaking number of about 515,000 passengers go through the terminal. That number could see a boost if traffic is directed to the airport through the new network.

A report released by the network says Toronto Pearson International Airport is pursuing a vision to become North America’s next mega-hub airport.

Five airports were listed as having the capability to expand, including the London International Airport.