More boil water notices issued in the Okanagan

The north Okanagan city of Enderby is under a state of emergency because of a shortage of water.

The city experienced a water main break several weeks ago that cut off supply to its secondary source of water.

Recent rains have increased turbidity levels in the river to the degree the water treatment plant cannot keep up.

The state of emergency was declared when officials realized the city was at risk of running out of water.

Residents are being asked to drink only bottled water and limit water use to the bare minimum.

The city is on a boil-water notice as well.

The District of Lake Country is asking residents to restrict their water use to domestic use only.