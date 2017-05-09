‘Ivanka Trump look’ is the new plastic surgery request

Hollywood celebrities have long provided women looking for plastic surgery with inspiration. But there’s a new beauty ideal on peoples’ minds now and she doesn’t appear on the silver screen. Ivanka Trump, plastic surgeons say, is ushering in a new look.

“I can see why this would happen — she’s very beautiful and has classic features,” says Dr. Frank Lista, medical director of The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Toronto and Mississauga. “There are a few things about her face that are super interesting.”

WATCH BELOW: Ivanka Trump taking heat over her new book

Specifically, Lista points to Trump’s lowered brow as an unusual feature that makes her attractive. Typically, the ideal is a high-arched brow, but this “anomaly” is what makes her both interesting and alluring.

“When you have someone who’s extraordinarily beautiful, like a fashion model, they often fall outside the norms of measurement [and symmetry] that dictate conventional beauty. But that anomaly makes the face beautiful and interesting. With Ivanka, her lowered brow, [which bucks convention], makes her face look even more attractive to us,” Lista says.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox says she regrets ‘things’ she’s done to her face

While he recognizes that Trump is beautiful by all regular accounts, he says the appearance around her eyes and eyebrows gives her an even more interesting look.

Celebrity cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc., says he’s receiving more requests from clients for the “Ivanka Trump look.”

“It’s both facial and body features,” Chiu said to The Hollywood Reporter. “People talk about her cheekbones, how proportionate her face is, the combined features of her eyes, nose and lips.”

New York plastic surgeon Dr. Sharon Giese echoes him, saying: “Those in their 30s to mid-40s are going for a softer, classic appearance, more like Ivanka Trump.”

Undoubtedly, Trump’s increased visibility on the world stage has drawn more attention and admiration — and by extension, emulation — from those watching her, but there might also be something else at play. Specifically, a natural shift away from the overdone, in-your-face faces we’ve been seeing over the last several years.

READ MORE: Is Ivanka Trump a model of modern feminism?

“People used to come in and ask for a Kardashian lip, but now people are saying, ‘Whatever you do, don’t give me that,'” Lista says. “People are getting away from the really over-the-top Real Housewives look. It’s a rebound.”

Although both Lista and Giese say 20-year-olds are still prone to come in requesting Kylie Jenner’s lips, women in their 30s and 40s are gravitating toward examples of beauty in their own age group. And at 35, Trump is the perfect blend of attractiveness and age appropriateness.

“The volume of Ivanka’s upper and lower lips is equal, which is very beautiful but it’s not what we’ve been asked for in the past,” Lista says. “Look at Kylie Jenner — her upper lip is much fuller. A 40-year-old doesn’t want to look like Kylie Jenner, though, she’d rather have an Ivanka lip, because it’s beautiful and she’s closer to her age.”

Chiu says that the fullness of her face is also a top request, which can be accomplished by fat transfer or with non-surgical fillers. And this fits right in with Lista’s most requested procedures: Botox and dermal fillers.

However, he warns about doing too much to fill out cheeks, saying that done wrong, they can “make people look like cats.”