Massive blast at waste industrial factory near Madrid caught on camera

Security camera footage of the moment an explosion hit a burning industrial waste factory in Spain was released on Monday, showing firefighters arriving at the scene just moments before the blast.

READ MORE: Fireworks explosion kills at least 12, including 5 children, in Mexico

Thirty people were injured in the Madrid municipality of Arganda del Rey during the incident at the Requimsa factory on May 4.

The blaze caused several explosions and broke windows and damaged buildings nearby.

WATCH: 30 injured after fire, explosion rip thru waste factory in Spain

The video from a closed-circuit surveillance camera shows how firefighters were caught up in the explosion as people ran from the site.

READ MORE: Hydro vault fire in downtown Toronto to blame for heavy smoke, underground explosions

After the explosion, firefighters continued the evacuation of the factory and fought the flames.

People in nearby schools and workplaces had to be evacuated following the fire and explosions last Thursday.

The same factory was destroyed in a fire in 2013.