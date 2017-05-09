World
May 9, 2017 10:58 am

Fireworks explosion kills at least 12, including 5 children, in Mexico

By Global News

Residents walk amidst the debris after fireworks stored in a house exploded in San Isidro, Chilchotla, Mexico, May 9, 2017.

Reuters/Imelda Medina
MEXICO CITY – Authorities say at least 12 people have been killed by a fireworks explosion in central Mexico.

The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children and 30 other people are injured.

A government statement Tuesday says the blast took place the previous night in the town of San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality.

It says the fireworks were being stored in a home behind a church ahead of a May 15 religious celebration. A firecracker launched by someone outside landed on the stash, setting off the deadly blast and destroying the home.

Fireworks are a mainstay of holiday celebrations in Mexico, and accidental blasts are occasionally deadly. On Dec. 20 a particularly large explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City killed dozens of people.
